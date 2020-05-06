Early rain to partly sunny Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Wet roads and temperatures in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s. Rain will be likely early morning. Becoming cloudy by late morning and partly sunny this afternoon. High in the lower 50’s.
WIDESPREAD FROST TONIGHT
Partly cloudy with widespread frost tonight. Low in the lower 30’s.
A WARMER DAY THURSDAY
Mostly sunny with increasing clouds and a small chance for a late afternoon shower. High in the upper 50’s.
RAIN/SNOW MIX THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy tomorrow night, with rain chance, with a rain/snow mix into Daybreak. Low in the mid 30’s.
DAMP AND COOLING FRIDAY
Rain and snow mix early Friday. Becoming rain into late morning and into the afternoon. High in the mid 40’s.
COLD FRIDAY NIGHT WITH MIX TO SNOW
Rain/snow mix Friday night, becoming all snow late night and overnight. Low in the upper 20’s. Chilly Saturday, partly sunny with a chance for light snow with a rain mix into the day. High in the mid 40’s. Partly cloudy and chilly into Sunday, low in the lower 30’s.
COOL BUT DRY FOR MOTHER’S DAY
Partly sunny for Mother’s Day Sunday, high in the low to mid 50’s. Showers develop Sunday night, with a low in the upper 30’s.
UNSEASONABLY COOL FOR NEXT WEEK
Partly sunny with isolated showers and a high in the low to mid 50’s Monday. Chance for showers Monday night, low in the mid 30’s. Chance for showers Tuesday, with a high in the upper 40’s. Slight shower chance Tuesday early evening, becoming partly cloudy and colder. Low in the upper 20’s with frost into Wednesday morning. Partly sunny Wednesday, high in the mid 50’s.
