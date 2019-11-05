Early rain showers for Election Day

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Grab a rain jacket for the trip to the polls or school this morning. Scattered rain showers, mainly before 2pm today. Temperatures will stay flat, in the mid to upper 40’s for today. Rainfall will likely only amount to a quarter inch or less. A little breezy, with winds kicking up to 20mph at times.

CHILLY AND DRY TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY

Clearing and much colder tonight as the cold front slides East of the region today. Low tonight in the mid to upper 20’s. Chilly but partly to mostly sunny for Wednesday, a high in the mid to upper 40’s. Rain or snow showers possible late Wednesday night. Low in the low to mid 30’s.

WINTRY MIX THURSDAY; SNOW SHOWERS INTO FRIDAY

Rain or snow early Thursday, changing to rain into late morning and afternoon. High in the lower 40’s. Snow showers likely Thursday night. Light accumulation possible. Low in the mid 20’s. Scattered snow showers for Friday, possible mixing with light rain. It begins to clear out into the afternoon. Little if any accumulation. High on Friday in the upper 30’s. That’s about 15° below average for early November! Partly cloudy and cold for Friday night, low in the lower 20’s.

CHILLY BUT NICE FOR PART OF THE WEEKEND

Partly sunny and chilly for Saturday, high in the lower 40’s. Cloudy and not as cold Saturday night, low around 30°. Sunday will be cloudy with a chance for light rain or snow showers. High in the lower 40’s.

UNSEASONABLY COLD FOR START OF THE WORKWEEK

Colder for the start of the workweek, high only in the lower 30’s with a few snow showers or flurries at times. Cold into Tuesday morning, low in the upper teens. Unseasonably frigid for Tuesday, with an isolated snow shower or flurries, high only in the mid 20’s!