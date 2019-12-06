Early rain shower, dry and chilly for evening events Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Dry air in place, with rain evaporating early morning. Morning temperatures in the mid 30’s. It’s a cold front moving through that will give us the rain, and it will eventually make it to the surface. Ahead of the front we’ll see temperatures in the lower 40’s. Into the afternoon, evening partly to mostly cloudy skies and a colder low in the mid 20’s.

WARMER LATE WEEKEND

Mostly sunny and chilly for Saturday, high in the mid to upper 30’s. Partly cloudy skies for Saturday night, low in the mid 20’s. Warmer for Sunday with a high in the mid to upper 40’s. Increasing clouds after some early day sunshine. Rain likely Sunday night. Mild, with a low around 40°.



DAMP BUT MILD EARLY WEEK

Rain likely and warm on Monday, high in the lower 50’s. Rain and warm Monday night, low in the mid 40’s.



TRANSITION DAY TUESDAY

Early temperatures Tuesday in the mid 40’s with falling afternoon temperatures. We’ll be in the low to mid 30’s into the afternoon Tuesday. Rain changing to snow showers. Much colder into Wednesday morning, low in the upper teens.



ARCTIC AIR FOR MID-WEEK

Isolated flurries and cold for Wednesday, high in the mid 20’s. Low in the middle teens into Thursday morning. Partly to mostly sunny Thursday, high in the mid to upper 20’s.



WARMING TO SEASONAL TEMPERATURES NEXT FRIDAY

Lower 20’s into Friday morning, and mostly cloudy. Slight chance for rain showers as we have a warmer day, high in the mid to upper 30’s Friday.