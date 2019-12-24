Early fog and cooler Christmas Eve day

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Thick fog to greet you this morning. DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 10am for Trumbull and Mahoning Counties. Be alert for fog to cause ice on untreated bridges and overpasses. Temperatures from the mid to upper 20’s to to lower 30’s this Christmas Eve morning. Visibility could drop to near zero in places early morning. Temperatures today in the lower 40’s and partly sunny skies.



CHRISTMAS EVE FORECAST

Partly cloudy and low in the lower 30’s into Christmas morning.



CHRISTMAS DAY FORECAST

Partly to mostly sunny and mild for Christmas. High in the lower 50’s. Mostly cloudy and mid 30’s into Thursday morning.

CHRISTMAS DAY PAST:

This won’t be the warmest Christmas in the Valley. The warmest was in 1982 when we reached 66°. The Coldest Christmas day was the very next year. Overnight low fell to -12°. High only reached 1°. Most snow on Christmas? 2002 we got 5.4″.

SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE THURSDAY

Cloudy and mild Thursday, with a slight shower chance into the afternoon. High in the lower 50’s. Mild Thursday night, with a slight chance for a few sprinkles, low in the lower 40’s. Mainly cloudy Friday, with a slight chance for a few sprinkles. High in the lower 50’s. Colder into Saturday morning, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low in the mid 30’s.



DAMP WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND

Mostly cloudy with a chance for a late day shower Saturday. High in the mid to upper 40’s. Saturday night expect some rain showers. Low in the upper 30’s. Scattered showers on Sunday, high in the upper 40’s.

COLDER WITH RAIN SNOW MIX SUNDAY NIGHT

Colder with a rain or snow mix Sunday night, low in the upper 20’s. Monday will be colder, with cloudy skies and a chance for scattered snow showers. High in the upper 30’s. Mid 20’s into Tuesday morning, with light snow or flurry chance. Early snow shower chance Tuesday, high in the upper 30’s.

