Early flurries but warmer Thursday

Dry but cooler than average temperatures for the end of the week and weekend

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Warmer this morning. Temperatures in the mid 20’s. We’ll see a few flurries early morning as a weak, cold front approaches today. Decreasing clouds for partly sunny skies and warmer today. High in the mid to upper 30’s. A bit colder tonight with passage of the weak front. Low in the lower 20’s. Not much moisture for any precipitation with the frontal passage. Mainly some clouds tonight.

DRY STRETCH BUT STILL COOL

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 30’s for Friday. Partly to mostly sunny. Mostly clear and chilly into Saturday morning. Low around 20°.

DRY AND A BIT WARMER WEEKEND

Partly sunny and upper 30’s for Saturday. Mid 20’s into Sunday morning and partly cloudy. A bit warmer for Sunday, partly sunny with a high in the lower 40’s. Sunday night low in the mid to upper 20’s.

DRY WEATHER CONTINUES, TEMPERATURES MODERATE

Warming into the mid 40’s for Monday with mainly cloudy skies. Upper 20’s into Tuesday morning. Cloudy skies for Tuesday, high in the mid 40’s. Mild for Tuesday night, low in the low to mid 30’s. Wednesday mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a light rain shower. High in the mid 40’s. Low in the lower 30’s into Thursday morning. Thursday high in the mid 30’s with partly sunny skies.