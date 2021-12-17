Early day sunshine and cooler for Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Clear and colder this morning. Temperatures in the mid 30’s.

Sunny early today, with increasing afternoon clouds. High in the mid 40’s.



RAIN TONIGHT AND SATURDAY

Rain developing tonight and overnight. Rain could mix with snow closer to dawn Saturday morning. Low in the mid 30’s.

Rain/snow mix early morning Saturday, becoming all rain into mid morning. High in the lower 40’s.

Rain mixing with and changing to all snow overnight and into Sunday morning. Little to no accumulation expected. Low in the upper 20’s.



CHILLY WITH SPOTTY SNOW SHOWERS SUNDAY

Chance for a few snow showers Sunday. High in the mid to upper 30’s.

Cold and partly cloudy Sunday night. Low in the lower 20’s.



DRY AND MILD PATTERN FOR MUCH OF CHRISTMAS WEEK

Sunny and warmer Monday. High in the low to mid 40’s.

Mid to upper 20’s and partly cloudy Monday night.

Low to mid 40’s and mostly sunny Tuesday.

Mid 20’s and partly cloudy Tuesday night.

Mostly to partly sunny Wednesday. High in the low to mid 40’s.

Upper 20’s Wednesday night and cloudy.



WINTRY MIX LATE WEEK, WHITE CHRISTMAS CHANCE IS SLIM

Chance for a rain/snow mix Thursday. High in the mid to upper 30’s. Chance for snow showers Thursday night, low in the lower 20’s. Low to mid 30’s for Christmas eve day Friday. Chance for a rain/snow mix.