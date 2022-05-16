MONDAY OUTLOOK

Showers and storms likely this morning. Isolated showers mid to late afternoon.

Cooler with a high in the upper 60’s.



CLEARNING TONIGHT, NICE DAY TUESDAY

Partly cloudy to clear overnight. Low in the mid to upper 40’s.

Mostly sunny and mid 60’s Tuesday.

Partly cloudy and cool Tuesday night, low in the low to mid 40’s.



ISOLATED SHOWERS WEDNESDAY, WARMER THURSDAY

Low to mid 60’s for Wednesday with partly sunny skies and isolated showers.

Mid 50’s with a few showers Wednesday night.

Lower 70’s and partly sunny Thursday. An isolated shower chance.

Lower 60’s Thursday night and mainly cloudy.



MORNING STORMS FRIDAY AS WARM AND HUMID AIR MOVES IN

Warming up into Friday. High in the mid 80’s with a chance for thunderstorms in the morning as the warmer, more humid air moves in.

Partly cloudy Friday night and mild. Low in the mid to upper 60’s.



AFTERNOON STORMS SATURDAY, COOLER AND DRY SUNDAY

Lower 80’s for Saturday. Partly sunny with showers and storms into the afternoon.

Isolated shower chance Saturday night, low around 50°.

High in the low to mid 60’s and partly sunny for a cooler Sunday.

Mid 40’s and partly cloudy Sunday night.

Partly sunny and mid 60’s next Monday.