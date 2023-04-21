(WYTV)- How much do you drink, if you drink at all?

Do you prefer beer, whiskey or some distilled spirit, or maybe just wine?

If you could talk to someone from colonial America he or she would be shocked at how little we drink, because they drank a lot more.

Early Americans in the 1700’s saw alcohol not as a pleasant break in the day but often as a medicine, it could cure illnesses, strengthen you when you’re weak, pep up old people.

Many started their day with a liquor pick-me-up and then drank steadily through the day, finishing at a tavern in the evening.

In 1790, the average American over the age of 15, yes, they drank that young…drank this much each year.

34 gallons of beer and cider

5 gallons of whiskey or other distilled spirits

1 gallon of wine

Look at today:

Americans drink 26 gallons of beer and cider.

2.3 gallons of spirits

3.09 gallons of wine…more than the colonials.

Why did they drink so much? For one thing, they didn’t trust the water….it was often unsafe to drink.

That was actually more of a problem in Europe. but since our settlers came from Europe, we brought their drinking habits with us, substituting beer or wine for water.

But one of the founding fathers, Dr. Benjamin Rush, developed the theory that alcoholism was a disease, no one listened.