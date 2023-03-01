(WYTV)- You’ve heard the expression dyed-in-the-wool.

Sometimes it comes hyphenated, as in front of a noun…he’s a dyed-in-the-wool democrat….a dyed-in-the-wool traditionalist. Dyed in the wool means that someone formed and set his opinions early in life and nothing can wash them away.

But where did it come from?

“Dyed in the wool” refers to fabric, in this case, wool and it means that the fibers were dyed their color when it was still raw, before the fabric was woven and spun into cloth. The color lasts longer that way than when fabric is dyed later after any other process of turning it into clothing.

If the color is dyed in the wool, it’s unlikely to change.

That led to the sense that your habits or traits are so deeply ingrained as to be inflexible. England a major producer of sheep and wool, it also developed its own cloth industry in the 1300s and this expression first appears around 1580, it’s that old.

