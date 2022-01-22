Dry, calm continues before snow moves in Sunday

Saturday Night

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and not as cold. Dry weather continues with overnight lows falling to the mid-teens.

Sunday

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and we will be watching an Alberta Clipper quickly move through the region. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop by the late morning and continue through early evening. The storm system will not produce a lot of accumulation. Snowfall of a dusting to around 1″ is expected. There is a chance for isolated pockets of snow totaling around 2″. All surfaces are frozen and any snowfall will easily stick to roadways. Some slick spots are possible into the afternoon and evening. The snow wraps up early Sunday evening with partly cloudy skies Sunday night. Highs for the day will be in the mid-20s and lows drop to the lower single digits Sunday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another quick-moving storm system grazes the area Monday and brings the chance for a few snow showers Monday evening. Another light coating of snow is possible Monday evening and slippery travel will be possible. Highs will warm toward the upper 20s. Tuesday is looking like the warmest day of the forecast period with lower 30s for highs. We will also have snow showers around the area as a storm system approaches from the southwest. That storm system also comes with a chance for some accumulating snow for the Valley. Behind the Tuesday system comes another temperature drop. Highs fall back to the teens Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows both days will be around to a few degrees below 0°.

