Dry and mild weather in the forecast to start the week

Rain is likely for Wednesday; dry and cool for Thanksgiving and Black Friday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Increasing clouds and not as cool tonight … steady temps with lows in the mid 30s
— Partly to mostly cloudy and mild Monday … highs near 50
— Partly sunny Tuesday and even warmer … highs in the mid 50s
— Rain likely and warm Wednesday … highs in the upper 50s
— Morning lake effect snow showers for Thanksgiving … high near 40
— Cool and dry Black Friday … high again near 40
— Morning wintry mix Saturday then rain likely Saturday
— Rain changing to snow Sunday