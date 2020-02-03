Dry and mild for Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

A mild start to the morning. Temperatures in the mid 30’s. Partly cloudy skies. A mild Monday, with highs in the lower 50’s and partly sunny skies.



MILD BUT DAMP INTO TUESDAY MORNING

Cloudy tonight,with a chance for a shower close to midnight, then rain likely after 3am.

Mild, with a low in the lower 40’s. Rain showers likely for Tuesday, with early temperatures peaking in the upper 40’s, but falling temperatures into the afternoon. Mid to upper 30’s by late afternoon. Rain could start to mix with wet snow into the late afternoon and evening.



WINTRY MIX INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING

Rain/snow mix for Tuesday night, with light snow showers likely closer to dawn on Wednesday. Low in the upper 20’s. Chance for light snow Wednesday, with a high in the low to mid 30’s.



ACCUMULATING SNOW LIKELY WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY

Snow is likely Wednesday night, with accumulations likely. Snow continues into the morning Thursday, for a messy early commute. 2″ to 4″ possible into early Thursday morning. Wednesday night into Thursday morning could be our biggest snowfall of the season so far. That isn’t saying much, since the highest daily snow total was just under 4″.



SNOW CHANGING TO RAIN THURSDAY AFTERNOON

Snow mixes with and changes to rain Thursday, high in the lower 40’s. Rain likely, mixing with snow showers into Thursday night. Low in the mid to upper 20’s.



SEASONAL WEEKEND WITH SNOW SHOWER CHANCES

Friday we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a chance for snow showers. High in the low to mid 30’s. Low to mid 20’s into Saturday morning with a chance for light snow. Low in the mid 20’s into Sunday morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance for snow showers Sunday, high in the mid 30’s. Mid 20’s into Monday morning and a chance for light snow. Upper 30’s for Monday with a chance for rain or snow showers.