Dry afternoon after morning flurries Monday

~ ADD EXTRA TIME FOR MORNING TRAVEL..LEAVE SAFE DRIVING

DISTANCE AND WATCH YOUR SPEED

~2″ of snow in some spots of Mahoning & Trumbull Counties.

~ Be alert for slick roads, bridges and overpasses. New drivers who never drove in

these conditions are out there too!

~Winter Weather Advisory for Mercer County until 1pm today



Becoming partly sunny later today as light snow tapers off to flurries. Temperatures in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s this morning. Wind chills in the low to mid

20’s. Winds 10-15 mph early morning. High today in the upper 30’s to around 40°.



CLEAR AND CHILLY TONIGHT

Mostly clear and chilly tonight, low in the low to mid 30’s.



PERFECT WEATHER FOR ELECTION DAY

Sunny and warmer for Election day, with a high in the lower 50’s.

Clear skies and warmer Tuesday night, low in the mid to upper 30’s.



SUNNY AND ABOBE AVERAGE WEATHER FOR THE EXTENDED PERIOD!

Mostly sunny and another surge of warmer air Wednesday. High in the lower 60’s.

Mostly clear and a mild low in the low to mid 40’s into Thursday morning.

Partly sunny and a high in the low to mid 60’s Thursday.

Partly cloudy and a low in the mid 40’s for a warm Thursday night.

Mostly sunny and a warm mid 60’s for this Friday. Mostly clear and continued

mild into Saturday morning. Low in the mid 40’s.



BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND!

Mid to upper 60’s and mostly sunny Saturday.

Low in the mid to upper 40’s Saturday night. Partly cloudy.

Mostly sunny Sunday and a high near 70°!