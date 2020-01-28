Drizzle & patchy fog for Tuesday morning

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Expect damp roads with patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Temperatures in the low 30’s.

Drizzle or flurries possible today, with a high in the low to mid 30’s.

TONIGHT

Chance for light snow or snow showers, colder, with a low in the middle 20’s.

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy to start Wednesday, chance for a few flurries in the morning. Becoming partly sunny and a high in the low 30’s.



REST OF THE WEEK

A bit warmer Thursday, high in the mid 30’s. Partly sunny. Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with a low in the lower 20’s. Partly sunny Friday, with a high in the mid to upper 30’s. Cloudy Friday night, low in the mid to upper 20’s.



WINTRY MIX LIKELY FOR THE WEEKEND

Don’t expect a wash-out, but we’ll have an isolated snow/rain mix on Saturday. High in the upper 30’s. Chance for snow showers into Saturday night, low in the mid to upper 20’s.

High in the mid 30’s for Sunday with isolated light snow/rain mix. Low in the mid 20’s into Monday morning.



A BIT WARMER TO START THE WEEK

Scattered clouds Monday, high around 40°. Low in the mid to upper 30’s Monday night and cloudy. Warming into the mid 40’s Tuesday with a chance for isolated rain showers.



