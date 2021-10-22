Drizzle or light rain for Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Drizzle or light rain this morning. Temperatures in the upper 40’s.

Cooler today, with clouds and a chance for light rain or drizzle at times. High only in the low to mid 50’s.



SLIGHT DRIZZLE CHANCE TONIGHT FOR FRIDAY NIGHT EVENTS

Cloudy tonight, with a slim chance for light rain for the first part of High School Football. Temperatures in the upper 40’s for the games. Chilly overnight, low in the lower 40’s.



CHANCE FOR RAIN THIS WEEKEND

Saturday expect a little of everything. Sunshine breaks, clouds and a chance for light rain at times.

High in the low to mid 50’s.

Chilly Saturday night, partly cloudy with a low in the upper 30’s.

Cloudy Sunday with a chance for a shower in the morning. Increasing rain chances deep into the afternoon. High in the low to mid 50’s.

Rain likely Sunday night, low in the mid 40’s.



DAMP MONDAY, WARMING INTO MID-WEEK

Scattered showers for Monday, with a high in the mid 50’s.

Upper 40’s and cloudy with an isolated shower chance for Monday night.

Slight chance for a shower early Tuesday. Mainly partly sunny and mid 50’s.

Upper 40’s Tuesday night and partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms develop into Wednesday afternoon. High in the lower 60’s.

Showers and a few storms Wednesday night. Low in the upper 40’s.



COOLING LATE WEEK

Cloudy with showers at times Thursday. High around 60°.

Mostly cloudy Thursday night and mid 40’s.

Low to mid 50’s and cloudy Friday, chance for a few showers.