Downpours and strong storms possible Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy and muggy this morning. Temperatures in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. Cooler, but still humid today. Downpours are possible. Localized flooding and ponding into late day and evening. Chance for strong to severe thunderstorms today as well. High in the low to mid 80’s.



STORMS AND DOWNPOURS POSSIBLE TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms likely tonight. Low in the upper 60’s and humid.



DAMP EARLY SATURDAY THEN CLEARING

Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely Saturday, mainly in the first half of the day. Cooler high in the upper 70’s.

Partly cloudy and less humid Saturday night, with a low in the upper 50’s.



COOLER SUNDAY AND MONDAY

Nice day Sunday, but a fall-like high in the low to mid 70’s.

Cool and partly cloudy Sunday night, with a low in the low to mid 50’s.

Partly sunny and upper 70’s on Monday.

Partly cloudy Monday night, with a low in the lower 60’s.



STORM RISK RETURNS FOR MID-WEEK

Storm chance for Tuesday, with partly sunny skies. High in the upper 70’s.

Mid 60’s for Tuesday night and a chance for a shower or storm.

Similar day on Wednesday. Isolated storms with partly sunny skies and upper 70’s.

Mid 60’s and a shower chance Wednesday night.



ISOLATED STORM FOR THURSDAY, DRY FRIDAY

Upper 70’s and a chance for an isolated shower or storm Thursday. Cooler Thursday night, with a low in the mid 50’s.

Partly sunny and mid 70’s on Friday.