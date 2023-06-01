(WYTV)- There’s no place like home, tap your heels together three times, say those words, and you’re there.

Judy Garland wore ruby red slippers in “The Wizard of Oz” and spoke those lines.

Are her shoes home now?

They were on display at the Judy Garland Museum in Minnesota when someone stole them in 2005, and the FBI recovered them in 2018 but could not find a suspect. The museum has them back again.

Just this year, a grand jury in North Dakota indicted 76-year-old Terry Martin for the theft, he lived near the museum around the time of the theft and he’s scheduled in court today, this morning.

At the time of the theft, the slippers were insured for one million dollars but their current market value is estimated to be around three and a half million. During the production of “The Wizard of Oz,” Judy Garland wore several pairs of ruby slippers.

They are made from wood pulp, silk thread, gelatin, plastic and glass. The ruby color comes from sequins, while the bows feature red glass beads.

There are three other pairs of slippers Garland wore in the film, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has one pair, the Smithsonian another and a private collector has the third.