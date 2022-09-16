When Superman was released in 1978, there were several incidents of kids getting hurt thinking they could fly like Superman. Mister Rogers even did a show telling kids the difference between reality and make-believe!

Japan installed special ‘tunnels’ beneath railway tracks to prevent turtles from being struck by trains. That was so kind of them!

Dogs have musical tastes and tend to prefer reggae and soft rock.

Load up the Bob Marley..

France has the most time zones. The country has 12 different time zones, whereas Russia and the United States only have 11.

The human nose has about 400 scent receptors that can detect at least 1 trillion different scents.

At least a dozen camels were disqualified from a beauty competition in Saudi Arabia because they received Botox injections to make them look more attractive.

There are an estimated 400,000 types of plants on earth and at least half of them are edible, yet humans only eat 200 species.

Pepperidge Farm produces over 140 billion Goldfish crackers each year.