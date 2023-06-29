(WYTV)- We’ve talked before about how powerful a dog’s sense of smell can be.

We have six million odor receptors in our noses, a dog has 300 million. This means a dog’s nose is 50 times stronger than ours at picking up scents.

So, what are they smelling that we cannot?

We can train them to smell Covid 19 although it doesn’t seem to be that much of a threat anymore. They can smell people, of course.

That’s why we use them on missing-person searches. Trained search and rescue dogs can follow a scent from footstep to footstep, and can even catch scents in the air.

Scientists have confirmed that dogs can smell cancer in its early stages. How?

The cancerous tumor produces proteins that dogs can pick up in several types of cancers including lung, bladder, prostate, and breast cancer. Dogs are typically able to pick up the early stages of pregnancy, a lot of hormone action going on.

Dogs are able to detect changes in blood glucose levels from your breath so they pick up on diabetes, and we’ve trained dogs to help those with severe diabetes, warning them when their glucose levels drop too low.

When our emotions change, our hormones change right along with them and dogs sense that in our breath and in our sweat before any human around us can. Dogs can smell bed bugs and some new forms of pest control involve bed-bug sniffing dogs.

Dogs can smell heat, even if it’s a very slight change in temperature, some sensory cells in the tips of their noses act like infrared detectors. Dogs can smell even the slightest changes in the air in addition to changing temperatures, so your pooch knows when bad weather is on the way.