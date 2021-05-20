Differences between cat and dog food

So let’s say you have a cat and a dog…so you have both cat food and dog food in the house….but what if you run out of, say, dog food?

Can you feed your dog a bit of cat food to tide him over?

Dogs will eat just about anything, including people food, cat food, grass and so many other things they shouldn’t.

So, can we replace cat food for dog food, in a pinch?

The simple answer is no.

Of course, one emergency meal won’t kill your dog…or feeding dog food to your cat once won’t kill your kitty…if the finicky kitty accepts it.

But veterinarians tells us that a sudden change can cause upset tummies in both dogs and cats, especially smaller ones.

Cats are what’s known as obligate carnivores, which means they find their nutrients in meat with a high amount of protein.

But giving your cat’s high protein, high calorie and high fat meal to your dog can give your dog a gastrointestinal problem if done too often.

It’s even more dangerous for cats to routinely eat dog food, even in the short term.

Cats need an amino acid called taurine in their food, while dogs make their own taurine.

A lot of dog foods are deficient in taurine and a shortage of the amino acid can cause a cat to develop heart disease.

Both cats and dogs need vitamin A, but dogs can convert beta carotene into the vitamin, so it’s not necessary for it to be in their food.

Cats need it in theirs.

And it goes on…

So if you run out of dog food or cat food, give them a bowl of bland people food, say boiled, plain chicken, white rice, even oatmeal…something easy on their digestive system.

By the way, as we have finger prints, both dogs and cats have unique nose prints, no two are alike.

Some breeders keep their dogs’ nose prints on file as a form of identification.