What's the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day? The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reminds us they both deal with the military but they are very different holidays six months apart. Memorial Day is on the last Monday of May as part of a three-day weekend. We remember those who died while serving their country. The day was originally called Decoration Day and it began right after the Civil War as people in towns and cities in the north placed flowers on the graves of union soldiers. It was originally held on May 30 because there was no special battle on that day...it was empty, ready to be named something. The southern states chose different days for the same purpose: decorate graves. After World War I, the day changed from remembering the Civil War dead to honoring all those who died in uniform in America's wars. It gradually became known as Memorial Day and was moved to the last Monday in May. Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day, the day the Great War, World War One ended...November 11th, 1918. In 1954, President Dwight Eisenhower changed the name from Armistice Day to Veterans Day and the intention is to celebrate all military veterans, living or dead, who have served the country, in or out of war....it's not as somber as Memorial Day.