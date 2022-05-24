(WYTV)- What’s the difference between a fire engine and a fire truck?

We might think they’re really one and the same but they’re not.

A fire engine typically gets to the fire scene first. It helps these first firefighters fight the flames with water and chemical flame-retardants. Fire engines usually come with a pump, a water tank, and long hoses plus all the nozzles and tools to use those hoses.

The water tank contains hundreds of gallons of water firefighters can use before they can connect to a hydrant. The number one duty of the men and women on the engine is to put out the flames.

A fire truck brings the rest of the firefighters and their ladders, rescue gear, and power tools. Think of fire trucks as the back up to the engines.

The men and women on the truck will not so much as fight the fire directly, they’ll cut holes in a roof or rescue victims. The trucks carry the chainsaws, fans, extra protective gear, breathing masks, and strong lights to help firefighters do their jobs.

Firefighters on the truck, then, coordinate with their coworkers on the fire engine to extinguish the fire and prevent loss of life.