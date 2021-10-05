Dense Fog Advisory early, mainly cloudy for Tuesday

(WYTV)- TUESDAY OUTLOOK
DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9a.m.– Be alert for thick fog this morning, temperatures in the upper 50’s. Cloudy to partly sunny today. Slight chance for a few sprinkles this afternoon. High in the low to mid 70’s.
Partly cloudy and upper 50’s tonight.
WARMER WEDNESDAY
Warmer Wednesday with a high near 80° and a 30% chance for an afternoon shower.
Chance for a shower or storm Wednesday night. Low in the lower 60’s.
STORM CHANCE THURSDAY, LIKELY STORMS FRIDAY AFTERNOON
Partly sunny with a few showers at times Thursday. High in the mid to upper 70’s.
Lower 60’s and cloudy Thursday night.
Chance for a shower early Friday. Showers and thunderstorms likely into the afternoon and evening. Mid 70’s for Friday.
Friday night low in the lower 60’s.
STORM CHANCE SATURDAY, NICE SUNDAY AND EARLY WEEK
Partly sunny with a storm chance Saturday. High in the low to mid 70’s.
Clearing Saturday night after an early evening shower chance. Low around 60°.
Beautiful weather for Sunday, with a high in the mid 70’s and partly to mostly sunny.
Lower 60’s and partly cloudy Sunday night.
Mostly sunny and an unseasonably warm day Monday. High around 80°.
Lower 60’s and increasing clouds Monday night.
Partly sunny Tuesday with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. High around 80° again.
