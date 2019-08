Christina was live at YSU's Stonefruit to meet the new owners

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Stonefruit Coffee Co. is growing, and the Youngstown State University location has new owners.

The business offers fresh-brewed coffee, specialty drinks and lots of sweet treats to enjoy on YSU’s campus.

It has also partnered with Youngstown Clothing Co. so you can get all your favorite YO-inspired clothing.

Stonefruit Coffee Co. is located at 131 Lincoln Ave in Youngstown.