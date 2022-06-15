(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

HEAT ADVISORY for the entire viewing area. 70° and humid this morning. Slight chance for an isolated shower or storm this morning and again late day into the evening.

Temperatures in the low to mid 90’s with feels like temperatures, near or slightly above 100°.

Stay hydrated and limit over-exertion during peak afternoon heating hours.

Take frequent breaks working outdoors and find some shade.

Check on older relatives to make sure their staying cool.

Also keep pets shaded with plenty of cold water in the dish.



Humid tonight in the lower 70’s. An isolated shower or storm possible.



CONTINUED HEAT, WITH STORMS MOVING IN THURSDAY AFTERNOON & EVENING

Humid Thursday, high around 90° with storms likely in the afternoon to break the heat wave for the weekend. Some of the storms could be strong Thursday afternoon and evening.

Upper 60’s with showers and storms likely Thursday night.



UNSEASONABLY COOL FOR THE WEEKEND

Cooler and less humid Friday. Mostly sunny and a high around 80°.

Partly cloudy and comfortable in the lower 50’s Friday night.

Mostly sunny and lower 70’s for a cooler than average Saturday.

Low around 50° and mostly clear and cool Saturday night.

Mid 70’s and partly sunny for Father’s day Sunday.

Mid 50’s and partly cloudy Sunday night.



BACK TO THE 90’s INTO NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny and a shower chance Monday. High near 80°.

Mid 60’s and partly cloudy Monday night.

Heat returns in a big way Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hazy sunshine Tuesday, high around 90°.

Slight chance for an isolated storm.

Low around 70° and muggy Tuesday night.

Isolated storm possible Wednesday with a high in the low to mid 90’s.