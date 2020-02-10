Damp Monday, colder tonight

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Wet roads this morning. Temperatures in the upper 30′ to lower 40’s. Rain will be likely until early afternoon. Patchy fog will also develop mid to late morning.

Slightly falling temperatures into the late afternoon. Early high in the lower 40’s, with mid to upper 30’s by 5pm.



COLDER TONIGHT

Cloudy tonight, with a low in the upper 20’s.



MAINLY CLOUDY TUESDAY

Cloudy Tuesday after a few early morning flurries. High around 40°. Tuesday night mostly cloudy and a low in the mid 20’s.

MIX RETURNS FOR WEDNESDAY

Chance for rain or snow showers Wednesday. High in the upper 30’s. Rain or snow likely Wednesday night, changing to all snow toward Daybreak. Low in the lower 30’s.

SNOW LIKELY THURSDAY AHEAD OF ARCTIC AIR

Thursday we’ll have snow showers. High in the mid 30’s. Cold front moves through Thursday night, bringing arctic air. Low in the lower teens. Mostly cloudy and very cold on Friday,

high around 20°. Mostly clear and frigid into Saturday morning, low in the upper single digits.



WARMING FOR THE WEEKEND

Partly sunny and warmer on Saturday, with a high in the mid 30’s. Sunday will be cloudy with a few rain or snow showers possible and a low in the upper 20’s Sunday night. Early rain or snow Monday morning, with a slight chance for a few sprinkles in the afternoon. High in the low to mid 40’s.