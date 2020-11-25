Damp but wet Wednesday

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- As Americans prepare for Thanksgiving, a group of more than 125 economists is calling for a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks for Americans, saying in an open letter that failure to act could damage the economy for years to come.

"Unless policymakers act quickly to respond to the crisis at the scale necessary, we risk the damage to the economy lasting much longer than necessary, particularly for those at the bottom who have been hit the hardest," the letter reads.