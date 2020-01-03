Damp but mild for Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Wet roads and mild temperatures this morning. We’re in the lower 40’s. Patchy fog this morning with visibility down to a mile or less around the Valley. Steady rain likely for Friday morning, with scattered showers possible this afternoon, high in the upper 40’s.



DAMP TONIGHT, CONTINUED MILD

Scattered rain likely tonight, low around 40°. Scattered rain showers into Saturday morning. Low in the upper 30’s.



FALLING TEMPERATURES SATURDAY

Early high Saturday in the lower 40’s with temperatures sliding down into the 30’s in the afternoon. Rain early Saturday, mixing with or changing to snow for Saturday afternoon. Saturday night low in the mid to upper 20’s with snow showers possible.



SLIGHT MIX CHANCE SUNDAY

Sunday high in the mid to upper 30’s with isolated snow showers early. Snow chance into the late day and Sunday night.



CHILLY WITH SNOW SHOWERS EARLY MONDAY

Low in the mid 20’s into Monday morning. Early snow showers for Monday morning. Cloudy afternoon with a high in the mid to upper 30’s Monday.



WARMING BACK UP NEXT FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy Monday night, low in the mid to upper 20’s. Chance for a rain/snow mix on Tuesday, high in the upper 30’s. Tuesday night low in the mid to upper 20’s with a chance for light snow. Chance for snow showers Wednesday, high in the mid 30’s. Cold, low in the middle teens into Thursday morning with cloudy skies. Partly sunny Thursday, high in the mid to upper 30’s. Warmer Thursday night, low in the lower 30’s Warmer Friday with a chance for rain showers, high in the upper 40’s.