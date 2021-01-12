Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 7,275 new cases, 227 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 733,429 cases and 18,080 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 7,275 positive cases of COVID-19 and 227 new deaths, since Monday’s report, when a two-day total of 12,844 new cases and 186 new deaths were reported.

There are 5,232 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,070 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,100 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 1 – January 7 stood at 14.4%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 70,946 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,403,160 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 57,724 resident cases of COVID-19 and 10,754 cases among employees, for a total of 68,478 cases at 1,500 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the total deaths, 9,418 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 20,860 of the total cases are among health care workers.