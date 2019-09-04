Cooling with partly sunny skies for Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm early this morning. Temperatures in the upper 60’s and it’s still a bit humid. A cold front will move East through the area this morning. Rain chance drops off after the front moves through around 9am. It’ll be breezy, with winds up to 20mph at times. Partly sunny skies for the remainder of the day and dew points fall into the afternoon into the upper 50’s. High today in the low to mid 70’s.

FALL-LIKE FEEL FOR THE WEEK AND WEEKEND

Partly cloudy and cooler tonight, low in the lower 50’s. Nice weather though cool for this time of year for the remainder of the week. Mostly sunny Thursday, high in the lower 70’s. Lower 50’s again for Thursday night, partly cloudy skies. Friday will be nice, with sunshine and clouds and a high in the lower 70’s once more.

COATS NEEDED FOR FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

A fall-like Football forecast, with temperatures in the upper 60’s for kickoff. Lower 60’s by game’s end. Sweater or a light coat will be required heading out to the stadium. Low into Saturday morning in the lower 50’s.

SLIGHT SHOWER RISK FOR THE WEEKEND

Partly to mostly sunny on Saturday, with a slight chance for a shower into the afternoon. Risk for a shower for Saturday night as well, though chances are slim. High Saturday in the low to mid 70’s. Low Saturday night in the low to mid 50’s. Partly sunny on Sunday with a chance for a light shower into the afternoon. A fall-like day, with a high around 70°. Mid 50’s for Sunday night with a slight chance for a spotty shower.

CHILLY MONDAY

Cool for Monday, partly sunny and a high in the upper 60’s. Cool into Tuesday morning, low around 50°. Warmer for Tuesday, with a high in the mid 70’s and partly sunny.