(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler and not as humid into the afternoon.

High in the low to mid 80’s.

Partly cloudy and cooler tonight, mid to upper 50’s.



AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND STORMS AROUND WEDNESDAY

High around 80° Wednesday, partly sunny with isolated showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon.

Early shower or storm Wednesday night. Low in the low to mid 50’s.



COOL AND SUNNY THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and cool Thursday. High in the upper 70’s.

Partly cloudy and mid to upper 50’s Thursday night.

High around 80° Friday and mostly sunny.

Mid to upper 50’s Friday night and dry.



WARMING FOR THE WEEKEND

Heating up Saturday into the mid to upper 80’s and mostly sunny.

Low in the lower 60’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.

Hot and humid Sunday with showers and storms developing into the afternoon and evening.

Isolated showers and storms Sunday night. Low in the upper 60’s.



ISOLATED STORMS MONDAY

Mostly cloudy with isolated showers or storms Monday. High in the upper 70’s.

Partly sunny and mid 80’s next Tuesday.