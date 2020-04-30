Cooler with isolated light rain Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Wet roads and be alert for some ponding on roadways this morning. We’re in the lower 50’s.

Expect early morning rain early, but isolated light rain and cloudy for the afternoon. A little breezy, and cooler today. High of 60°.



COOLER TONIGHT

Isolated light rain tonight, cooler, with a low in the lower 40’s. Upper 50’s Friday with cloudy skies and isolated light rain at times. Cool Friday night, low in the upper 30’s and a slight chance for an evening shower. Drying out overnight and becoming partly cloudy.



WARMER FOR THE WEEKEND

A nice day Saturday! Warmer, with highs in the upper 60’s and partly sunny skies. Mild Saturday night, low around 50° and partly to mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance.

Mostly cloudy with isolated showers for Sunday, high in the upper 60’s. Cooling into Sunday night, with an evening shower chance. Low in the upper 30’s.



UNSEASONABLY COLD WEATHER NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny Monday and cooler. High in the mid to upper 50’s. Chilly and partly cloudy Monday night, low in the lower 30’s.

Partly sunny and continued unseasonably cool for Tuesday. High in the mid to upper 50’s. Upper 30’s Tuesday night and mostly cloudy.

Cloudy for Wednesday with isolated showers. High only in the upper 40’s. Mid to upper 30’s with isolated shower chance for Wednesday night.

Partly sunny with isolated shower chance Thursday, high in the mid 50’s.