Cooler Tuesday and cloudy

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Light rain for early morning. Cooler this morning, with temperatures in the lower 50’s.

Light rain ends late morning. Cloudy and cooler today. High in the low to mid 60’s.

Cool tonight, with a low in the mid to upper 40’s. Chance for a passing shower or sprinkles.



AFTERNOON SHOWER CHANCE WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

Sunshine and clouds in the morning Wednesday, with a chance for afternoon showers. High in the low to mid 60’s.

Mid 40’s Wednesday night with an isolated shower.

Dry in the morning with a chance for an afternoon shower Thursday. High in the lower 60’s.

Low in the lower 40’s Thursday night with an isolated shower chance.



UNSEASONABLY COOL FRIDAY AND FOR THE WEEKEND

Another push of cooler weather will kick up some isolated showers for Friday. High in the mid 50’s. Upper 30’s with early evening shower chance Friday night.

Partly sunny and a high in the mid 50’s.

Partly cloudy and a low in the lower 40’s.

Mostly cloudy Sunday with a slight chance for a shower. High in the upper 50’s.



SHOWER CHANCE FOR MONDAY

Low in the mid 40’s Sunday night with an isolated shower chance.

Isolated showers on Monday and cloudy. High in the upper 50’s.

Mid to upper 40’s Monday night, and cloudy.



Mostly cloudy and a high in the lower 60’s on Tuesday.