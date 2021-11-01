MONDAY OUTLOOK
Temperatures in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s this morning. Light winds gives us a wind chill in the lower 30’s.
Partly sunny today, with a high around 50°.
TONIGHT
Cloudy tonight, with a slight chance for flurries or sprinkles toward Daybreak for Election Day morning.
Cooler, with a low in the mid 30’s.
ELECTION DAY WEATHER
Mainly cloudy for Tuesday, chance for a few sprinkles or flurries early. Slight chance for a few sprinkles into the afternoon as we heat up into the mid to upper 40’s.
FROSTY MORNINGS AHEAD
Low in the lower 30’s for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Chance for an isolated shower Wednesday afternoon. Cool, with a high in the mid 40’s.
Mostly cloudy Wednesday night. Low in the lower 30’s.
Mostly cloudy and a high in the low to mid 40’s Thursday.
Low 30’s Thursday night, with mostly cloudy skies.
SHOWER OR WINTRY MIX FOR FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly sunny Friday. High in the mid to upper 40’s.
Chance for light rain or flurries Friday night. Low around 30°.
NICE WEEKEND, TURN CLOCKS BACK SATURDAY NIGHT
A little warmer Saturday. High around 50° and partly sunny skies.
Don’t forget to turn the clocks back and hour Saturday night before going to bed.
Low in the low to mid 30’s Saturday night.
Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high in the low to mid 50’s.
Mid 30’s Sunday night and mostly cloudy skies.
Partly sunny Monday, with a high in the low to mid 50’s.
Cooler for the first day of November
Frosty overnights for much of the week
