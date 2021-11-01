Cooler for the first day of November

The following stats are as of Friday evening. With two days left in the month and additional rain in the forecast, the final tallies will change. Even with two days to go, we will still end up in the record books for both categories.

October 2021 has not been a very typical October. Recall how warm the first half of the month was, with anomalously humid weather. It was a bit like a return to summer. With the warmth came several bouts of thunderstorms and downpours. We even had two confirmed tornadoes from storms this month. The warm and unsettled weather will send October 2021 into the record books as one of the warmest and wettest Octobers on record.