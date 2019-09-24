Cooler and partly sunny Tuesday

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and much cooler this morning. We’re in the lower to mid 50’s. Grab a sweater or jacket for the morning hours. A seasonal day today, with a high in the lower 70’s. Sunshine with fair weather clouds around. Cool and partly cloudy tonight, low in the lower 50’s. Warmer tomorrow for Wednesday, high in the mid to upper 70’s. Mostly sunny with increasing clouds into the evening.

SHOWER RISK WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY

A few showers possible for Wednesday night as a cold front pushes East through the area. Low in the mid 50’s. Slight chance for a few showers, mainly in the morning and early afternoon Thursday. High in the lower 70’s. Becoming partly sunny mid afternoon. Thursday night low in the upper 40’s.

STORM RISK LATE WEEK AND WEEKEND

Friday will be warmer ahead of another approaching cold front. High in the upper 70’s. There are some timing differences with the models for the chance for rain and storms. At this time we’re going to bring a chance for a few storms into Friday afternoon and evening. Warmer Friday night, with a low in the upper 50’s. Partly sunny and warmer for the weekend. Chance for an isolated storm on Saturday, high in the lower 80’s. Lower 60’s into Sunday morning, with a chance for a shower or storm. Partly sunny Sunday with a slim chance for a stray shower. High in the lower 80’s. Warmer for Monday, with a high in the low to mid 80’s.