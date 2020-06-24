Cooler and less humid for Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Clear and cooler this morning. Temperatures in the upper 50’s and less humid. Mostly sunny early. Partly sunny and cooler with an afternoon isolated shower chance. Mainly a dry day today.High in the mid 70’s. Mostly cloudy tonight, low in the mid to upper 50’s.



SPOTTY STORMS LIKELY INTO THE AFTERNOON THURSDAY

Mid to upper 70’s Thursday with a chance for a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Upper 50’s for Thursday night, with a slight storm chance under partly cloudy skies.



GREAT WEATHER FOR FRIDAY, STORMS RETURN FOR THE WEEKEND

Nice day for Friday. Partly to mostly sunny with high in the lower 80’s.



Slight chance for an evening shower Friday night as a warm air mass moves into the region. Low in the mid to upper 60’s.

Low 80’s on Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy Saturday night, slight chance for an early evening shower or storm. Low in the upper 60’s and muggy.

Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible Sunday, high in the upper 70’s. Partly cloudy, a few sprinkles possible Sunday night, low in the lower 60’s.



NICE TO START THE WORK WEEK

Partly sunny on Monday. High in the lower 80’s. Upper 50’s Monday night and partly cloudy skies.



ISOLATED STORMS TUESDAY

Lower 80’s and partly sunny on Tuesday, with a chance for a shower or storm. Upper 50’s and partly to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday night.



COOLER WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny Wednesday and a high in the upper 70’s.