Cooler and breezy for Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Cooler today and breezy. We’re in the mid 40’s to lower 50’s around the Valley. We already had our high for the 4th of May, we were at 60° at midnight. We’ll see daytime high in the low to mid 50’s. Sunshine with increasing afternoon clouds. Breezy, with winds gusting to 20 to 25 mph at times today.



PATCHY FROST TONIGHT

Partly to mostly cloudy skies and cold tonight. Low in the low to mid 30’s with patchy frost developing. Bag delicate flowers or bring them in if potted tonight.



UNSEASONABLY COOL TUESDAY, AFTERNOON SHOWER CHANCE

Partly sunny Tuesday with a high in the upper 50’s. Slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle or shower. Mostly cloudy with a few showers Tuesday night. Low in the mid 30’s.



SHOWERS LIKELY WEDNESDAY AND CHILLY

Expect off and on showers Wednesday and cool. High in the lower 50’s. Patchy frost for Wednesday night into Thursday morning, low in the mid 30’s.



NICE DAY THURSDAY BEFORE A COLDER AND DAMP PATTERN

Sunshine and clouds for Thursday, high in the mid to upper 50’s.

Chance for rain showers Thursday night, possibly mixing with snow toward Daybreak. Low in the mid 30’s.



WE USUALLY HAVE NO SNOW IN MAY, BUT IT’S HAPPENED BEFORE!

#1 SNOWFALL IN MAY is 5.4″ #2 is just 0.3″ from 1989. So we will probably be Top 5 for 2020!



EARLY MIX FRIDAY, RAIN LIKELY

Rain likely Friday, with early mix chance. High around 50°. Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain, mixing than changing to snow late into early Saturday morning. Low in the lower 30’s.



CHILLY FOR MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND

Upper 40’s Saturday with a chance for a rain/snow mix. Mainly cloudy Saturday night, with a slight shower chance or wet flakes mixing. Low in the low to mid 30’s. Shower chance and mostly cloudy for Mother’s Day, high in the mid 50’s. Showers develop Sunday night, with a low in the mid 30’s. Mostly cloudy with a chance for isolated showers Monday. High in the lower 50’s.