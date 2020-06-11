Cooler and becoming sunny Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

BE ALERT THIS MORNING FOR TREE LIMBS IN THE ROADS AROUND PARTS OF THE VALLEY DUE TO LAST NIGHT’S STORMS.

Scattered clouds and cooler this morning. Low to mid 60’s this morning and breezy. Slight sprinkle or light rain chance early morning. Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. High in the upper 70’s and not nearly as humid. Winds gust to 25 mph this morning.

Mainly clear skies tonight. Low in the mid to upper 50’s.



SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE FRIDAY

Partly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm chance into the afternoon Friday. High in the mid to upper 70’s. Cool Friday night, partly cloudy and a low in the mid to upper 40’s.



UNSEASONABLY COOL FOR THE WEEKEND

Partly sunny and a high in the upper 60’s for Saturday and Sunday. Low in the mid to upper 40’s.

Normal high is usually in the mid 70’s.



SHOWER CHANCE TO START THE WORKWEEK, WARMING

High around 70° Monday with isolated showers and partly sunny skies.

Low in the low 50’s Monday night.

Partly sunny Tuesday with a high in the low to mid 70’s. Slim chance for a passing shower with generally dry conditions.



BACK INTO THE 80’S FOR MID WEEK

Low to mid 80’s and partly sunny Wednesday. Low in the lower 60’s into Thursday morning.

Partly sunny with isolated shower chance Thursday, high in the low to mid 80’s.

