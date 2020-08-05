Cool with sunshine and clouds Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and patchy fog this morning. Temperatures in the upper 50’s. Slight sprinkle chance early this morning. Otherwise skies are going to be partly sunny for today. Cool temperatures in the mid 70’s and low humidity.



PATCHY FOG INTO THURSDAY MORNING

Partly cloudy with patchy fog by Daybreak. Low in the low to mid 50’s.

Mostly sunny and warmer for Thursday. High in the upper 70’s. Partly cloudy and cool for Thursday night. Low in the upper 50’s.



SEASONAL AND SUNNY FRIDAY

Partly sunny and a high in the lower 80’s for Friday.

Partly cloudy and a low in the lower 60’s into Saturday morning.



SUNNY AND WARMER THIS WEEKEND

Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high in the mid 80’s. Lower 60’s Saturday night and partly cloudy. Warm and humid for Sunday, with a high in the mid to upper 80’s and mainly sunny. Muggy with a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm Sunday night. Low in the mid to upper 60’s.



STORM CHANCE EARLY WEEK AS TEMPERATURES COOL

Monday partly sunny with isolated showers or thunderstorms. High near 90°.

Upper 60’s for Monday night with scattered showers or storms.

Tuesday will be slightly cooler with isolated showers and storms. High in the mid 80’s.

Mid to upper 60’s Tuesday night with isolated storm chance.

Low to mid 80’s Wednesday, with partly sunny skies and a few isolated showers or storms possible.