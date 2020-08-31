MONDAY OUTLOOK
Partly cloudy and cool this morning. Temperatures in the mid 50’s. Partly sunny today, with a slight chance for a few sprinkles or light rain shower this afternoon. High around 80°.
Slight shower chance tonight, with mainly partly cloudy skies. Low in the lower 60’s.
INCREASING HUMIDITY AND TEMPERATURES TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Warmer Tuesday, with a high in the low to mid 80’s. Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible late day toward evening.
Isolated showers or thunderstorms Tuesday night, with a low in the mid to upper 60’s.
Showers likely for Wednesday, with isolated thunderstorms. Humid with a high in the
low to mid 80’s.
Scattered showers and humid Wednesday night, low in the upper 60’s.
ISOLATED STORMS AS COOLER AIR MOVES IN FOR FRIDAY
Partly sunny with a chance for isolated showers on Thursday. High in the low to mid 80’s.
Partly cloudy and cooler for Thursday night, with a low in the upper 50’s.
SUNNY FOR MUCH OF THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND
Sunshine for Friday, with a cool high in the mid 70’s.
Cool and clear Friday night, with a low in the low to mid 50’s.
Saturday sunny with a high in the mid to upper 70’s.
Mostly clear with a low in the mid 50’s.
A little warmer and sunny for Sunday, with a high in the lower 80’s. Upper 50’s and partly cloudy Sunday night.
SLIGHT STORM CHANCE FOR LABOR DAY
Monday chance for an isolated shower or storm, with partly sunny conditions. High in the mid 70’s.
Cool with an isolated sprinkle or shower Monday afternoon
Increasing humidity and storm risk into mid-week
