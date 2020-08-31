Cool with an isolated sprinkle or shower Monday afternoon

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- On Sunday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows pointed the finger at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the reason why Americans haven't received a second stimulus check as part of a federally funded coronavirus aid package.

"She puts forth a number, suggests that she came down, and yet she's willing to turn down $1.3 trillion of help that goes to the American people because she would rather them have nothing than to give way on what her fantasy might be," said Meadows.