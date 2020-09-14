MONDAY OUTLOOK
Partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s. High clouds early, becoming mostly sunny into the afternoon. Cool high around 70°.
ISOLATED PATCHY FROST INTO TUESDAY MORNING
Mostly clear and chilly overnight. Low around 40°. Isolated pockets could fall into the mid 30’s and some thin frost possible.
BEAUTIFUL TUESDAY
Sunny Tuesday, with a high in the lower 70’s. Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with a low around 50°.
A TAD WARMER WEDNESDAY
Sunny with a high in the mid to upper 70’s Wednesday.
Mid 50’s Wednesday night, and partly cloudy.
SHOWER CHANCE THURSDAY
Increasing clouds Thursday, with a chance for a few isolated showers into the afternoon and evening. Cooler high in the lower 70’s.
COOL AND SUNNY WEEKEND
Cool into Friday morning. Low in the upper 40’s.
Sunny and fall-like Friday, with a high in the mid 60’s.
Mid 40’s into Friday night, with partly cloudy skies.
Saturday high in the mid 60’s and sunny.
Cool Saturday night low in the low to mid 40’s.
Mid 60’s and sunny on Saturday.
Mid 40’s and partly cloudy skies Saturday night.
Mid to upper 60’s and mostly sunny on Sunday.
Sunday night low in the mid 40’s and partly cloudy.
Upper 60’s Monday and partly cloudy skies.
Cool with afternoon sunshine Monday
Chilly weather for the weekend
MONDAY OUTLOOK