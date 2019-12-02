Cool weather and snow showers stay in the forecast for your Tuesday

Cold and snow stick around through Wednesday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Cloudy and cool again tonight with isolated snow flurries and wintry mix … lows near 30
— Isolated snow flurries Tuesday … highs in the mid 30s
— Scattered snow showers Wednesday … highs also in the mid 30s
— Fair weather and still cool for the end of the week … highs in the upper 30s Thursday and Friday
— Sunny and chilly Saturday with highs in the mid 30s
— Milder for Sunday and next Monday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 and a good chance for rain Sunday evening and Monday