(WYTV)

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear and much colder in the mid to upper 30’s. Patchy fog in East Liverpool.

Sunny today, with a high in the upper 50’s.



NOT AS COLD FOR FOOTBALL TONIGHT, AND DRY

You definitely need a coat for Football, but we’ll still be in the upper 40’s by 9pm.

Mid 40’s overnight. Slight chance for a overnight sprinkle or passing shower close to Daybreak.

Mainly this would be for Northern Trumbull and Mercer Counties.



BECOMING SUNNY SATURDAY AND A BIT WARMER FOR THE WEEKEND

Mostly cloudy early Saturday, becoming mostly sunny. High in the low to mid 60’s.

Partly sunny Sunday, high around 60°.



RAIN COMING SUNDAY OVERNIGHT AND INTO MONDAY

Showers develop overnight Sunday and into Monday. Low around 40°.

Showers likely Monday with overcast skies. Cooler, around 50°.



RAIN/SNOW MIX INTO MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY

Chance for a rain/snow mix Monday night, low in the low to mid 30’s.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a scattered rain/snow mix. High only in the low to mid 40’s.

Early evening rain Tuesday night, mixing with snow late and overnight. Low in the low to mid 30’s. Little accumulation.

Isolated rain/snow mix chance for Wednesday, high in the low to mid 40’s.

Lower 30’s and partly cloudy Wednesday night.



DRY AND A LITTLE WARMER LATE WEEK

Partly sunny and warmer Thursday, with a high in the low to mid 50’s. Mid to upper 30’s and partly cloudy Thursday night. Partly sunny and mid 50’s next Friday.