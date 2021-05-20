Continued sunny and warm Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Cool morning in the mid to upper 50’s and partly sunny skies.
Mostly sunny today and a high in the mid to upper 80’s. Slight (20%) chance for late day shower or sprinkle.
Mostly clear tonight and a low in the upper 50’s.
NEAR-RECORD HIGH FRIDAY
Mid to upper 80’s again for Friday with sunny skies. Record is 89° and we’ll get close.
Low to mid 60’s Friday night and partly cloudy skies.
WARM WEEKEND WITH BETTER CHANCE FOR SHOWERS SUNDAY
Partly sunny and low to mid 80’s for Saturday. Slight chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon.
Partly cloudy and low to mid 60’s Saturday night.
Chance for isolated showers or storms Sunday. High in the mid 80’s.
Isolated showers and storms Sunday night, with a low in the upper 50’s.
SLIGHTLY COOLER WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS AND STORMS MONDAY
Isolated showers likely Monday with a high in the upper 70’s.
Low to mid 60’s Monday night with a slight chance for a shower.
WARMING BACK UP MID-WEEK BUT COOLING BY THURSDAY
Tuesday warms back up with a high in the low to mid 80’s.
Isolated shower or storm into the afternoon.
Low to mid 60’s Tuesday night with an isolated storm chance.
Low to mid 80’s Wednesday with a 40% chance for an isolated shower or storm.
Cooler Thursday with partly sunny skies and a high in the mid 70’s.
