TUESDAY OUTLOOK
We got a dusting of snow last night, so there could
be some slick side streets this morning. Partly cloudy and cold this morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s. Wind chill in the upper teens. High stays below freezing today, with a high around 30°.
SLIGHT SNOW SHOWER CHANCE TONIGHT
Brief snow shower possible tonight. Early low in the lower 20’s, with temperatures warming into the lower 30’s by Daybreak.
RAIN DEVELOPS LATE DAY WEDNESDAY
Cloudy and warmer tomorrow. High in the low to mid 40’s and rain showers developing into the afternoon. Rain likely Wednesday night, mixing with snow into Daybreak.
Low in the low to mid 30’s.
EARLY MIX THURSDAY
Rain/snow showers Thursday morning. High in the upper 30’s.
Lower 30’s for Thursday night, with a chance for isolated light snow showers/rain mix.
WINTRY MIX FOR FIRST DAY OF 2021
Wintry mix of snow and rain for Friday morning.
Chance for rain late morning and afternoon as we warm up into the upper 40’s.
Upper 30’s Friday night, with a chance for isolated rain showers.
EARLY RAIN CHANCE SATURDAY, COOLER SUNDAY
Mid 40’s for Saturday, with early rain showers. Low around 30° Saturday night and mostly cloudy. Upper 30’s for Sunday with cloudy skies and a chance for flurries.
Upper 20’s Sunday night and partly cloudy skies.
Upper 30’s for Monday and mostly cloudy.
Cold with sunshine and clouds Tuesday
Warming up with rain likely late day tomorrow
