Cold with flurries for Valentine’s Day

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Brrrr! It’s cold outside this morning. We’re in the teens and wind chills are in the mid to upper single digits. Light snow or flurries last night and early morning. Be alert for areas of black ice this morning. Light lake effect snow showers possible today. High near 20°.

Cuddle-weather tonight! Low in the upper single-digits. Skies cloudy early evening, with clearing late for a cold Valentine’s night. Cold for Saturday morning.



WARMING UP SATURDAY

Sunshine in the morning, with increasing clouds into the afternoon. Warmer Saturday afternoon, with a high in the lower 30’s.



LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS SATURDAY NIGHT

Chance for flurries or light snow Saturday night, mainly cloudy and a low in the upper 20’s. Early flurries possible Sunday morning, mostly cloudy, high in the upper 30’s. Mostly cloudy Sunday night, low in the lower 20’s.



SNOW MELTS AWAY MONDAY

Mostly cloudy and high of 40° Monday.

Chance for rain or snow mix Monday night, but warming overnight for a rain chance. Low in the low to mid 30’s.



WARM BUT WET FOR TUESDAY

Rain showers and mild for Tuesday, high in the upper 40’s. Colder into Tuesday night, low in the lower 20’s . Mostly cloudy.



COLDER, BUT NOT ARCTIC AIR FOR WEDNESDAY

Chance for a few snow showers Wednesday, high in the mid 30’s. Low in the middle teens into Thursday morning, mostly cloudy. Lower 30’s and partly sunny Thursday. Low around 20° into Friday morning. Partly sunny and a high around 40° for Friday.