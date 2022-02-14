Today, mostly cloudy with temperatures near 20. Tonight, clouds clearing with temperatures around 10. Tuesday, partly sunny with temperatures around 30. Wednesday, partly sunny with temperatures in the low 50s. Thursday, rain showers expected (80%) with temperatures in the mid 50s. Friday, showers and clouds decrease (20%) with temperatures back in the upper 20s. Saturday, mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday, mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 40s.

