Cold start to the work week

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Cold this morning with light snow on windshields and roads this morning. We saw about a half inch to an inch overnight. Main roads should be fine. Side streets could be slick. Add a few extra minutes for travel this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 20’s and single digit wind chills. Flurries possible this morning with partly sunny skies for Monday. Cold, with a high in the low to mid 20’s.



LIGHT SNOW IN THE SNOW BELT AND TRUMBULL & MERCER TONIGHT

Cold tonight, with a chance for light lake effect snow, mainly in Trumbull and Mercer counties. A dusting if any accumulation at all. Low in the lower teens.

ANOTHER CHILLY DAY FOR TUESDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high in the mid to upper 20’s. Cold into Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies. Low in the lower teens.



GRADUALLY WARMING FOR MID WEEK

Warming into Wednesday, high in the mid 30’s. Partly sunny. Low in the lower 20’s into Thursday morning.

Warming trend continues Thursday, with a high in the lower 40’s and partly sunny skies. Low in the lower 20’s into Friday morning.



AFTERNOON RAIN CHANCE FRIDAY

Increasing clouds with rain chance into the afternoon on Friday. Low in the lower 30’s Friday night with rain/snow mix likely.



RAIN/SNOW MIX FOR WEEKEND

Colder into Saturday, with rain or snow showers likely. High in the mid to upper 30’s. Low in the mid 20’s into Sunday morning. Chance for a rain/snow mix. Lower 20’s with a chance for snow showers Sunday night.



Mid 30’s on Monday, with a slight chance for light snow or rain with mainly cloudy skies.