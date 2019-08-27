Cloudy with rain and storms into Tuesday evening

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy and temperatures in the mid 60’s. We had some light rain move through overnight. High today in the upper 70’s with a chance for a stray shower. Showers and storms more likely late day toward dusk. A line of storms will develop after 8pm tonight. Some strong storms are possible. Scattered showers taper off overnight. Low in the lower 60’s.

NICE FOR DAY 1 OF THE CANFIELD FAIR

Small risk for an early shower or sprinkle for Daybreak Wednesday. High in the mid to upper 70’s and partly sunny for the first day of the Canfield Fair. Cooler into Thursday morning, low in the mid 50’s.

FALL-LIKE THURSDAY

Partly sunny Thursday, high in the mid 70’s. Partly cloudy Thursday night, low in the upper 50’s.

SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE EARLY FRIDAY; NICE FOR FRIDAY FOOTBALL

An early shower chance for Friday, partly sunny otherwise. High in the mid 70’s. Comfortable weather for the first week of High School Football on Friday evening. Temperatures in the low 70’s for the games and partly to mostly cloudy.

GENERALLY A DRY HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Partly sunny on Saturday, high in the mid 70’s. Upper 50’s into Sunday morning. Small risk for an isolated shower on Sunday. High in the mid to upper 70’s. Low around 60 into Monday. Labor day Monday will be seasonal, with highs in the upper 70’s and a small risk for a spotty shower.