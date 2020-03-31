Cloudy with patchy drizzle Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy with drizzle or light rain this morning. Cooler, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s. Cloudy today, with sprinkles or light rain at times. High of 48°.



A LIGHT SHOWER OR DRIZZLE TONIGHT

Chance for a few sprinkles or drizzle tonight. Low in the mid 30’s.



BECOMING SUNNY WEDNESDAY

Slight chance for drizzle early Wednesday. Skies clearing to partly to mostly sunny into the afternoon. High around 50°.



CHILLY NIGHTS BUT SUNNY DAYS!

Wednesday partly cloudy skies, with a low in the lower 30’s. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high in the lower 50’s. Partly cloudy and chilly Thursday night, low in the lower 30’s. Friday mostly sunny with a high in the upper 50’s. Low in the mid 30’s Friday night, with partly cloudy skies.



BEST BET TO GET OUTSIDE IS SATURDAY

Partly sunny Saturday, a nice day in the low to mid 60’s. Low 40’s Saturday night and mostly cloudy.



SHOWER RISK BUT CONTINUED MILD SUNDAY AND EARLY WEEK

Mostly cloudy Sunday with a chance for a few isolated showers. High in the lower 60’s. Shower chance Sunday night, with a low in the lower 40’s. Monday mostly cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower. High in the lower 60’s. Monday night chance for an isolated shower. Low in the low to mid 40’s. Chance for an isolated shower on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies in general.